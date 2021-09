CHICAGO (CBS) — Twenty years ago this week, about 100 Chicago firefighters packed up and headed to New York City after the Twin Towers fell in the 9/11 attacks. They didn’t hesitate. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, it was a defining time in their lives – for so many reasons. Some Chicago firefighters left within the day on Sept. 11, 2001. Others went in the day or two following. One group even caravanned with a police escort all the way to New York. Ask them, and they’ll tell you – they’d do it again. “One of our buddies –...

