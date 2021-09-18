CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T20 World Cup: India to play against England and Australia in warm-up games

By Sachin Arora
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian cricket team is set to play two warm-up matches against England and Australia respectively in the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with the 50-over World Cup champions, England on October 18, followed by a clash against Aaron Finch’s men on October 20. The good news for all cricket fans and supporters is that both the games will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

