T20 World Cup: India to play against England and Australia in warm-up games

One of the most awaited tournaments of the year is upon us and teams from around the world are set to battle for the most coveted prize in the world, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, in association with ICC, launched the campaign anthem ‘Live the Game’ ahead of the marquee tournament. Highlighting cricket as a sport that transcends boundaries, with fans across the globe, the campaign embodies the joy, and togetherness it brings along with the fiercest competition in the world of Cricket.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO