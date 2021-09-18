T20 World Cup: India to play against England and Australia in warm-up games
The Indian cricket team is set to play two warm-up matches against England and Australia respectively in the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Virat Kohli-led side will lock horns with the 50-over World Cup champions, England on October 18, followed by a clash against Aaron Finch’s men on October 20. The good news for all cricket fans and supporters is that both the games will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0