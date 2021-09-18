CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What It's Like To Drive A Ferrari SF90 Stradale In EV Mode

By Ben O'Hare
insideevs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari and electric are two things that don’t necessarily go hand in hand. The Italian marque is renowned for its phenomenal engines after all. That said, the brand is aware of the times we’re living in and although they haven’t launched an all-electric car yet (they will be 2025) they have released a PHEV – the 1,000 bhp SF90 Stradale. Being a plug-in hybrid, the SF90 can rely solely on electric power – albeit for a limited period.

Here's The Latest Casualty From Mercedes' EV Transition

Things are changing fast in the auto industry. The transition to battery-electric vehicles is happening as we speak. Automakers are announcing their intention to drop internal combustion engines in favor of the new powertrain technology. It won't happen overnight, but change is coming. Mercedes-Benz, like others, currently sells plug-in hybrid models, which serve as sort of a stop-gap measure between combustion engines and EVs. However, the German automaker's PHEVs are also on borrowed time.
Watch Tesla Model Y Go From 0 To Top Speed On Autobahn

The Tesla Model Y makes big splashes after its recent introduction in Europe through export from China, as the German plant was not ready on time. Here we can take a look at a Point-of-view (POV) video from the driver's perspective, recorded by TopSpeedGermany on an Autobahn. In a few...
$25,000 Tesla Compact Car: Let's Look At The Competition

Among the many future vehicles in Tesla's arsenal, a $25,000 compact car is reportedly coming. Some call it the Tesla Model 2, though CEO Elon Musk has already made it clear that it's going to have a different name. He also said the car may be coming in 2023, and it may not have a steering wheel. Musk is known for his optimistic timelines and wild ideas, so we'll have to wait and see how those plans play out.
Owning Tesla Model 3 & 7-Seat Tesla Model Y: How Do They Compare?

Kim from Like Tesla, which is now known as It's Kim Java, is still at it, though her video style and topics may have changed a bit. In this recent video, Kim teams up with her friend Matt. If you follow Kim, you've probably seen some of her previous videos with Matt. He's was one of the first Tesla Model S P85 owners way back in 2013. Later, he bought a few different Model 3 sedans, and now he has the three-row version of the Model Y.
The Tesla Model S Plaid Has Ruined Everything, But That's Ok

You may not be familiar with the RacerX YouTube channel. We can honestly say we weren't. This is likely because the channel doesn't yet have a reputation for covering a lot of EVs. Nonetheless, it appears the Tesla Model S Plaid has gotten RacerX's attention, and for good reason. In fact, the channel says the Plaid ruined everything, though arguably in a good way. The video explains precisely why.
Is Tesla Model S Plaid Worth The Upgrade Over Outgoing Model S?

If you're in the market for a Tesla Model S, or you already own an older Model S, is it worth it to opt for the new Model S Plaid? There are really two different questions here, and perhaps they have different answers depending on who you talk to. Honestly, the answer to these questions comes down to your personal priorities and budget.
Aura Electric Roadster Envisions The Driver's Car Of The Future

A British consortium of four companies has unveiled the Aura, an all-electric sports car concept aiming to show what the future of a driver's car could look like. Hand-built with funding from the British government via the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles’ Niche Vehicle Network, Aura is a fully functional two-seater, roofless concept. It’s also road legal, although it going into production is a totally different discussion.
BMW EVs not targeting range of 400 miles or more: Here's why

With the list of electric cars rated at 300 miles or more in EPA testing growing rapidly, 400 miles is the new goal for many luxury automakers. But not BMW. The automaker is targeting 600 kilometers (372 miles) of range, but feels no need to aim higher than that, David Ferrufino, project leader for the 2022 BMW i4, said in a recent interview with Australia's WhichCar.
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta ‘button’ set to arrive tonight: Here’s what to expect

Tesla is set to release its newest version of the Full Self-Driving Beta later tonight via a software update. Among the improvements is set to be the long-awaited arrival of the “Beta Button,” which will allow owners to potentially join the Beta program, giving them full access to the most recent release of the FSD program. Here’s what to expect from the arrival of “The Button.”
Electric Cars Listed By 0-60 MPH Acceleration: Quickest To Slowest

Here is another comparison of electric cars currently available (or soon to be available) in the U.S. - acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h). We will take a look at which models are the quickest and what are the general results using data from manufacturers or estimated numbers. Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (like the Plaid at 1.99 seconds). Unfortunately, there is no consistent dataset, which means we must include uncertainty of 0.1-0.2 seconds.
Porsche May Turn the 718 Into an All-Electric Sports Car for 2025

Porsche is looking to give the 718 lineup a major jolt. It sounds like the German marque is giving serious consideration to electrifying the long-running sports car, according to Car and Driver. Even better, the next-generation 718 could arrive on American shores as soon as 2025. There have been rumors of a battery-powered 718 for a while now, but it’s now starting to seem like more than just mere idle speculation. The auto publication reports that sources within and outside the company have confirmed the EV is in the works. The powertrain is still in development, but the vehicle will be built...
Program lets people see what it's like to drive an electric car

If you’ve ever wanted to test drive an electric vehicle in Jackson, now’s your chance. With some local partners, Lower Valley Energy — the local electric co-op — is allowing members to try the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt for one to three days. Bolts have a range of 250 miles, a press release said, and drivers can charge them at “numerous stations provided by the town of Jackson, Teton County, Teton Village Association and local businesses.”
Electric Cars In US Listed From Most To Least Efficient

Let's take a look at the comparison of EPA energy consumption for all-electric cars currently available in the U.S., (and some upcoming models) for which we have data. The list includes dozens of cars, including the latest high-profile ones like the Lucid Air and Rivian R1T/Rivian R1S. The chart below...
EV Morning News: Nissan Picks Up The Pace, Plus More

We’re back for another installment of EV Morning! We had a great time last week covering the IAA Mobility show so this week we’re taking it easy on cars and looking at some other pretty interesting stories. Two-wheel news. First up is Zero Motorcycles. It was only back in July...
Ora Cat 02 Is A Retro EV Hatch From China For Europe

There were several Chinese automakers present at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich and all of them were there to announce their intentions of selling vehicles in Europe. One such stand showcased Ora, a sub-brand of Great Wall Motor, with ambitions to begin sales of its 02 Cat model in Europe by the end of 2021.
GMC Hummer EV And Nissan Ariya Spotted At EA Charging Station

Here is an interesting finding of two prototypes of upcoming electric vehicles - the GMC Hummer EV pickup and Nissan Ariya. Both were seen at Electrify America's fast-charging station by EV, Eh?, who was driving from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) to Normal, Illinois to see Rivian R1T (shown later in the video).
US: Delivery Time Of Entry-Level Tesla Cars Extends To March 2022

In the last few days, Tesla once again updated the estimated delivery time of the entry-level Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. (for new orders). Now, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD are expected in March 2022 (up from February less than two weeks earlier).
Watch Pikes Peak-Prepped Tesla Model 3 Burn Rubber Doing Donuts

After faring very well in the Pikes Peak hillclimb in a modified Scion FRS, a company called Evasive Motorsport decided to ditch the boxer-engined coupe and switch to an electric car instead. They chose a Tesla Model 3 which was extensively modified to be as light and grippy as possible, and thus the vehicle you see in the video was created.
