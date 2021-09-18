Here's What It's Like To Drive A Ferrari SF90 Stradale In EV Mode
Ferrari and electric are two things that don’t necessarily go hand in hand. The Italian marque is renowned for its phenomenal engines after all. That said, the brand is aware of the times we’re living in and although they haven’t launched an all-electric car yet (they will be 2025) they have released a PHEV – the 1,000 bhp SF90 Stradale. Being a plug-in hybrid, the SF90 can rely solely on electric power – albeit for a limited period.insideevs.com
Comments / 0