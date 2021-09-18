CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model Y Review After One Year: The Good And The Bad

By Ben O'Hare
insideevs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most complete EVs on sale, the Tesla Model Y is a well-packaged blend of practicality, performance and technology that doesn’t cost a fortune to buy or run. It’s no surprise then that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted the Model Y will ‘likely’ be the world’s best-selling car in 2022.

insideevs.com

MotorBiscuit

What Is It Like to Own a Tesla Model Y?

The popularity of electric vehicles has steadily increased over the years, and more automakers have joined the EV market. With many manufacturers and models available, drivers new to EVs may be wondering just what it’s like to own an EV. One popular car at the top of many driver’s lists is the Model Y, according to Inside EVs. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect when you own a Tesla Model Y.
insideevs.com

Tesla Lease Or Loan: Don't Overpay For Model 3 Or Model Y

If you're in the market for an electric car, there's a good chance you're considering a Tesla Model 3, or perhaps even a Tesla Model Y. These cars aren't cheap, and they'll make a nice dent in your monthly budget, though you'll save money on fuel and maintenance over a gas car. You can choose to lease them, which will bring down the monthly payment and impact your budget less. However, in the end, leasing will cost you extra.
insideevs.com

China: Tesla Increases Price Of Model Y Performance

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y Performance version has just become a little bit more expensive for new orders in China. The manufacturer has adjusted the price up by 10,000 CNY ($1,550) or 2.6%, from 377,900 CNY to 387,900 CNY ($60,192) due to higher manufacturing costs, according to Chinese media. The prices of the two other versions remain the same.
Elon Musk
Motor1.com

Tesla Model Y Visits German Autobahn, Goes For A Silent Top Speed

When it comes to lists of the world's fast cars, seeing Tesla models in there isn't surprising at this point. The California-based automaker has proven time and again that electric vehicles need not be slow, most especially with the recently introduced Model S Plaid that claims a 0-60 mile-per-hour (97 kilometer-per-hour) sprint in less than 2 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).
insideevs.com

All-Electric Cars Listed By EPA Range From Lowest To Highest

Let's take a look at the U.S. all-electric car market and compare the available (or soon to be available) models by EPA range rating as of September 18, 2021. We will stick to EPA Combined range value (official or expected) as that's the only common rating that we have in the U.S. In the second part of the post, we will take a look also at the City/Highway results.
insideevs.com

Is It Really A Big Deal That Tesla Has To Delay Vehicle Launches?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Vs McLaren 765LT: The Ultimate 1/4-Mile Race

As you probably already know by now, the Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built, and it's been proving it over and over. We've watched this Model S make easy work of legendary supercars, rival electric cars, and even rocket-fast superbikes. This is why it's high time to pit it up against the McLaren 765LT.
insideevs.com

US: Entry-Level Tesla Model 3/Y Delivery Time Extends To February

The estimated delivery time of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in the U.S. (for new orders) has been extended once again. According to the online design studio, the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) will be delivered in February 2022 (previously January), which is about five months from now. The Long Range and Performance versions are respectively December and November.
insideevs.com

What Happens When Tesla Model Y Performance Races Model S Plaid?

The answer here is simple, Edmunds has a 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance as a long-term test car. While the Model Y clearly stands no chance against the Model S – in any variant, Plaid, Performance, Long Range, etc. – no harm comes from seeing exactly how they stack up in terms of their acceleration.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Real-World Range Loss With 20-Inch Wheels

Tesla owner and YouTube influencer Tesla Canuck just published a Model Y range video that will likely appeal to many fans, as he says it provides a "definitive" and "irrefutable" answer related to how wheels impact range/efficiency. The test uses two identical Model Y Long Range crossovers, though they're wearing...
insideevs.com

Video Reveals Multitude Of Tesla Model Y Castings At Giga Texas

Thanks to a leaked video posted on YouTube by Teslarati journalist Joey Klender, we see an onslaught of Tesla Model Y castings piled up inside the automaker's upcoming Gigafactory in Autin, Texas. This isn't the first time we've seen Model Y parts at the factory that's not yet open for production, but the number of castings has grown significantly.
Volkswagen
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y: All You Need To Know

Tesla’s Model Y follows hot on the heels of the Model 3, and many say that it will be Tesla’s best-selling and most important model. Let’s start off with the looks. The design of the Model Y will be familiar to those that have been seeing the Model 3 on the road for some time now. Well, not where I’m from in the UK though…we still can’t get the Right Hand Drive version over here!
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Tesla Model Y Crush The BMW M4 In A Moose Test

Manufacturers spend millions of dollars testing and refining the handling characteristics of their cars, so it's always interesting to see how production cars perform under independent testing, where the results and testing conditions are out of the hands of those who built the car. While most instrumented testing is usually conducted to ascertain performance and braking, a particularly interesting one is the moose test. The test simulates an evasive maneuver to avoid a moose or other large animal, basically testing a car's ability to make a sudden change of direction at a decent speed without losing control. We've covered numerous vehicles failing these tests. The most recent, and perhaps most surprising, was the BMW M4's tail-happy antics that wrecked a few cones in the process. Km77.com, the same YouTube channel that conducted the BMW test, has now posted its test of Tesla Model Y, but this time with wildly different results.
Carscoops

The Tesla Model Y Passes The Moose Test With Flying Colors

The Tesla Model Y, alongside its Model 3 sibling, hasn’t just made (relatively) affordable electric vehicles desirable, but it has also proven itself to offer very impressive levels of performance. So, how does it fare at the dreaded moose test?. The Model Y was recently tested by km77.com in flagship...
CleanTechnica

Could There Be A New Tesla Model 3/Y Performance Coming?

Trevor with Tesla Owners Online found something interesting and shared it in the forum. He was given evidence by a trusted source that points to a new Model 3 Performance and Model Y Performance in the latest firmware, which includes the following text strings:. model3_performance_v2. modely_performance_v2. Trevor’s source is an...
insideevs.com

Norway: Tesla Model Y Already At 2,500 Registrations In September

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is the lone leader of the Norwegian market in the first half of September. According to the new car registration numbers, provided by elbilstatistikk.no, almost 2,600 Model Y were registered in the first 17 days and about 3,900 total year-to-date (including over 1,300 in August).
mspoweruser.com

The new PlayStation 5 model might not be so bad after all

A new report from Digital Foundry has found that the new PlayStation 5 model isn’t as bad as first claimed, with thermal performance no worse than the original model. Previously, thanks to testing done by YouTuber Austin Evans it was believed that the new PlayStation 5 model was objectively worse owing to its new cooler design, which was significantly lighter than the original model.
Carscoops

Tesla Model S Plaid Annihilates A Model Y Performance On The Drag Strip

Before it was launched, Tesla made some very bold claims about the Model S Plaid. Since it came out, there’s been no shortage of proof that it is insanely quick. That’s not a new feeling for Tesla, though, as its EVs have already made a name for themselves when it comes to their performance. To demonstrate the Model S Plaid’s pace, Edmunds took it onto the track with another Tesla that has no shortage of evidence supporting its claim to being extremely quick.
