Henry Cavill Talks Recovery From Injury While Filming The Witcher Season 2, Still Did Sprints
Henry Cavill has a history of going above and beyond. The fitness buff first got jacked to play Clark Kent/Superman in the 2013 DC film Man of Steel, and nearly every role since has required him to keep his statuesque physique. His role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix television adaptation of The Witcher was no exception. While Henry Cavill was injured during the production of Season 2, the onscreen monster hunter was up on his feet again before you could say ‘Yennefer of Vengerberg’ – and yes, doing sprints.www.cinemablend.com
