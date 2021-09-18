Henry Cavill Talks Recovery From Injury While Filming The Witcher Season 2, Still Did Sprints

Henry Cavill is sharing how his MuscleTech workouts go each day with fans on social media. The brand put out a hype video with The Witcher star front and center. It wouldn't be long before the Internet collectively lost its mind. For those interested, the Chief Creative Director for the brand actually broke down how the grind begins at 4 am every day. During filming schedules, this makes the most sense as the day is filled with other responsibilities. From there, he hits their grass-fed whey protein to get the engine going. After that first shake, it's time for some soft tissue work from his physiotherapist, Freddie Murray. Now that he's loosened up, he hits that pre-workout drink to really wake him up. "This stuff is fantastic," says Cavill. "It is absolutely what I need to get through my workout in the morning. Especially considering it is so early." It's no secret that the Superman actor has a striking physique, but there's a ton of upkeep for him.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO