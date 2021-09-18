Tesla Model 3 With A Grill? Tuning Firm Manhart Has Done It
Tesla always offers plenty for your money in terms of tech, performance and range, however individual customization is an area they aren’t too focused on. In fact, Tesla’s minimalist approach means buyers are left with only a handful of options for each vehicle on the firm’s configurator, in comparison to the thousands of unique specs other manufacturers allow you to create. Hence more and more third party tuning companies are beginning to offer bodykits, accessories and even performance upgrades for Teslas.insideevs.com
