On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department investigated a damage to property which occurred at 2:21 a.m., on Sept. 16 in the 600 block of S. Third Street. The damage occurred when two individuals approached a parked car and stabbed three tires of the victim’s vehicle. The victim, a 95-year-old World-War II veteran, has no idea who would have committed this crime. The value of this crime, including towing of the vehicle, replacement tires, mounting and balancing is estimated at more than $1,000.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO