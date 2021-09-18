WWPD searching for two wanted for serious charges

WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Police Department is asking for the public’s help as officers try and locate two individuals wanted nationwide on serious crimes. The WWPD’s Street Crimes Unit has probable cause to arrest Trevor Gorsline, 37, and Cloeann “Cloe” Barker, 22. Gorsline has charges submitted for first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to deliver illegal narcotics. Barker has a nationwide warrant for her arrest through the Department of Corrections.