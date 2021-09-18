CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny, muggy day in the DC area, with highs in the mid 80s

By FOX 5 Digital Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Today started dreary but will quickly become sunny as morning fog and clouds burn off. Some folks in the Panhandle of Maryland around Cumberland saw visibilities drop to near zero during the 8 a.m. hour. Lots of moisture remains in the air thanks to an onshore flow associated...

