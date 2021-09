“M” is for Manigault, Peter (1731-1773). Lawyer, legislator, planter. Born in Charleston, Manigault was educated locally and studied law at the Inner Temple in London. Although he did not actively practice law, his legal training enabled him to pursue a political career, collect debts owed to London merchants, and manage the business and plantation interests of absentee landowners. In 1755 Manigault was elected to the Commons House of Assembly, a position he held until he resigned in 1772. During the Stamp Act protests in 1765 he was elected Speaker of the Commons House of Assembly, and he was re-elected as Speaker for seven consecutive years. In 1772 he resigned from the Commons House due to his and his wife’s ill-health. In 1773, at his death, Peter Manigault was one of the wealthiest individuals in British North America.

