3 totally reasonable expectations for Notre Dame football against Purdue in Week 3

The Notre Dame football team will battle it out against Purdue at home today, and here are three totally reasonable expectations for the Irish in this one. When it comes to the 2021 Notre Dame football team, you never know what you are going to get, as new faces, and injuries have made the first two weeks a roller coaster. However, they do go into their Week 3 matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers sitting at 2-0, and a chance to change the narrative surrounding them with a convincing win inside Notre Dame Stadium.