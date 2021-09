Most of us have at least one hobby we enjoy. Interests dictate what hobbies we invest in, whether that’s collecting Pokémon cards or scuba diving. Money and time also affect what we can do. If you’re stacked with 18 credits in a semester, then learning how to play guitar might not work out for you. Same goes for the money aspect; you don’t want to buy the most expensive camera for photography if you’re just starting out as a student. One that’s grown in popularity over the last twenty years is gaming. Video game players not only spend hundreds of dollars on consoles and games, but they also invest hundreds of hours in understanding the game and enjoying the content. It’s a matter of balancing your work and school lives with what your hobby demands.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO