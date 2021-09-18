Saturday events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wyandotte County Third Saturday Democratic Breakfast will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the parking lot of Las Islas VIP Sports Bar and Grill, 4929 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Breakfast is at 9 a.m., with the group starting to gather at 8 a.m. Mayor-CEO candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot, incumbent Mayor David Alvey and challenger Tyrone Garner, have agreed to speak. Also, both candidates for Unified Government commissioner at-large District 2, incumbent Commissioner Tom Burroughs and challenger Claudine Sanders, are scheduled to speak. The Wyandotte County Sheriff candidates also have been invited to speak. There will be free doughnuts at the event.

