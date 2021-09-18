Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will take on the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. MT. Looking to secure a 2-0 start, the Broncos will face the Jaguars and one of the most promising young quarterbacks in recent memory in Trevor Lawrence. The top overall pick could soon change the fortunes for Jacksonville, especially with a receiving corps that includes DJ Chark Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Marvin Jones Jr. But Denver's defense could give Lawrence and Co. fits as he continues his adjustment to the NFL. With two sacks in the season opener, OLB Von Miller looks like his old self, and the secondary appeared as strong as advertised. The big question for the group this week is how CB Pat Surtain II does in his first start, filling in for an injured Ronald Darby, but the entire unit should ensure that the Jaguars have a rough day.