Celebrate autumn at Rokeby Sept. 19

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERRISBURGH | Join Rokeby Museum staff and friends Sunday, Sept. 19. from noon to 3 p.m., for a family-friendly autumnal celebration outside on the Rokeby lawns. There will be a Sleep Tight Farm read-along with Vermont author and farmer Eugenie Doyle, historic tool talks and demonstration, stories about Vermont, food and farming, harvest mural painting, leaf-collecting crafts, and games, and free apples provided by Champlain Orchards. The event is included with museum admission. Masks are required for unvaccinated participants.

