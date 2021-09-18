CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 18

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the muggy side again Saturday morning with showers along the Franklin County coast and portions of Liberty County. Many of those showers fizzled out by 9 a.m., but more are anticipated Saturday afternoon and evening. High atmospheric moisture, a potential of a little bit of mid-level lift, some daytime heating and sea breeze/outflow boundaries will help trigger showers and thunderstorms once again.

www.wctv.tv

