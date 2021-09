A man from Mobile is charged with murder in a shooting that killed a man at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. Biloxi police said they charged Jereme Lamond Jones with first-degree murder and took him to the Harrison County jail with bail set at $1 million. Jones is a 30-year-old man from Mobile, Alabama. The city is located about 60 miles northeast of Biloxi, across the state line.