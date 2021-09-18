21-Year-Old Spring Hill Man In Critical Condition After Crash That Ended In A Cemetery

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 21-year-old Spring Hill man is in critical condition after running a red light early Saturday morning and crashing into a U-Haul van and cemetery.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Spring Hill man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Hudson Avenue, the man failed to stop at a red traffic signal, entered the intersection, and collided with the right side of a U-Haul van.

The van rotated and stopped at the edge of the intersection while the Spring Hill man’s car continued into an adjacent

cemetery.

SOURCE: FHP

Once in the cemetery, the car collided with a statue which collapsed onto and damaged a gravesite.

The driver and passenger of the U-Haul van suffered only minor injuries while the Spring Hill man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

