Altuve went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Angels. Altuve drove in Aledmys Diaz on a single in the fourth inning. He scored in the third, fourth and seventh innings. In addition, he was hit by a pitch in the seventh, reaching base for the fourth time. The 31-year-old is having a great start to September, batting .345 with a pair of long balls, four RBI and eight runs in seven games. On the season, he is slashing .276/.351/.485 with 27 homers, 72 RBI and 97 runs scored in 587 plate appearances.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO