Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey, in which I don't give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do talk about hockey. We're in the dog days of the offseason, but they are rapidly coming to an end as players report to their team training facilities, and rookie camps and tournaments get underway. Guys are back on the ice in anticipation of the 2021-22 NHL season.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO