FFXIV Letter from the Producer Live LXVII Will Be Held in November

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Final Fantasy XIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida closed out the latest stream about the game, he discussed the next one. We have a date and idea about what will come up at the next showcase. FFXIV Letter from the Producer Live LXVII will appear on November 5, 2021. People will be able to tune in at 7pm PT/10pm ET on NicoNico, Twitch, and YouTube. This will provide an opportunity to hear more about Endwalker expansion changes ahead of its debut later that same month.

www.siliconera.com

