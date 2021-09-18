CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

55-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed On Motorized Bicycle In Hernando County

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R47MQ_0c0FaW1500

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – A 55-year-old Hudson man was killed Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck while riding a motorized bicycle on Shoal Line Boulevard.

According to Troopers, the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Shoal Line Boulevard, south of Cortez Boulevard.

FHP says the Hudson man was riding a motorized bicycle with lighting and was traveling northbound on Shoal Line Boulevard ahead of the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Spring Hill man, overtook and collided with the bicycle.

Troopers say the pickup truck came to a controlled stop and the bicycle came to stop in the southbound lane.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

