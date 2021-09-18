No arrests in robbery, shooting in Arlington

Jacksonville, FL — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police said he was shot during a robbery in Arlington.

The shooting happened Friday night, around 11 p.m. at the 7200 block of Arlington Expressway, not far from the Regency Mall.

Police said the victim did not know the shooter.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for witnesses to identify the suspect.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email a tip to JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org.

