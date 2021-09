NCJW/CLE present film, discussion and a lecture: The National Council of Jewish Women, of Cleveland, or NCJW/CLE, has two upcoming events about which it wants to know. At 7 p.m. Oct. 7, via Zoom, view the NCJW/CLE-sponsored Chagrin Documentary Film Festival film “Training for Freedom,” and then participate in a panel discussion of past and present threats to voting rights. The film examines college student preparation to participate in the Freedom Summer of 1964 in Mississippi, where activists fought to end discriminatory voting practices by registering African Americans.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO