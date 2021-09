Florence May Lockhart

TYLER — Graveside service for Ms. Florence Lockhart, 63 of Tyler, are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Fairview Cemetery in Reklaw, Texas with Brother Don Crawford serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Ms. Lockhart was born on April 7, 1958 and transitioned on September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Those left to cherish her memories are brothers, Bobby Lockhart, of California, Billy Lockhart of Winona, J. L. Johnson of Jacksonville, Travis Johnson of Henderson, Michael Johnson of Rusk, Kimmy Johnson of Winona, Timmy Johnson of Reklaw and Harold Johnson of Dallas; sisters, Sharon Mosley of Tyler, Helen Parker of Henderson, Jackie Matthews of Tyler, Terri Johnson of Laneville, April Lewis of Dallas and Anita Jackson of Tyler. Public viewing will be 3-8 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.