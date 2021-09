In the latest trading session, Magnite (MGNI) closed at $29.18, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital ad exchange operator had gained 21.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO