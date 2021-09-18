UFC just released four fighters, including another dos Santos
The UFC chopping block is like a revolving door these days, especially for fighters coming off a few distinct losses. We are not even one month removed from seeing the promotion release the likes of Yancy Medeiros and Ryan Benoit, but UFC is back to its cutting ways. This time around, Roosevelt Roberts, Anderson dos Santos, Drako Rodriguez and Jamey Simmons were given their walking papers. This is according to a recent report by MMA Fighting.www.mmamania.com
