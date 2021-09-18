CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faithful Texans are called to protect their communities. Vaccines and masks do just that.

By Julie Cloud
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 6 days ago


Central to every faith community is the obligation to care for one another. As people of deep faith, we are commanded to work in service of the most vulnerable. For the past year and a half, amid a deadly pandemic that should have reinforced this responsibility to our communities, it has been disheartening to see so many faithful Texans shirk the CDC-recommended public health guidelines meant to protect ourselves and each other.

