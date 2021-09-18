CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Frank Sinatra Songs

By Jacob Uitti
Ol’ Blue Eyes is an American treasure. With his golden voice and smooth style, Frank Sinatra crooned to audiences all over the world, including some very big names in the United States (Marilyn Monroe, John F. Kennedy, anyone?).

He also amassed hit after hit. He began singing professionally in the ‘30s and rose to the ranks as one of the most important crooners in all the land. Later, though, when rock ‘n’ roll and names like Chuck Berry and Elvis took over, Sinatra took a step or two back, but eventually landed on his feet again, as all of the greats do.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-born Sinatra, who was as famous and impactful behind the scenes as he was in front of it, left a big legacy behind (often trailed by a big band). And while we know there are many more than just 10 of his best tunes, here are our favorites.

10. “My Kind Of Town”

9. “I’ve Got The World On A String”

8. “Summer Wind”

7. “The Way You Look Tonight”

6. “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”

5. “My Way”

4. “Strangers In The Night”

3. “Fly Me To The Moon”

2. “New York, New York”

1. “That’s Life”

