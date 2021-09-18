CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Pollack: ‘Maybe Clemson’s got that mojo going, maybe’

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clw1G_0c0FYYmH00

During ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, host Rece Davis and analyst David Pollack briefly discussed today’s 3:30 p.m. game between sixth-ranked Clemson and Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

The Tigers are a 28-point favorite entering the contest, and no surprise, Davis sees Clemson likely extending the longest active home winning streak in college football.

“The nation’s longest active home winning streak is at Clemson. 29, probably counting,” he said.

Davis pointed out that when the Tigers played the Yellow Jackets last season, even Clemson punter Will Spiers got some action at quarterback when D.J. Uiagalelei didn’t play due to a shoulder injury. Spiers completed 2-of-3 passes for 13 yards in the fourth quarter of a 73-7 rout in Atlanta while gaining in-game experience for his role as Clemson’s emergency quarterback.

“The last time they saw Georgia Tech, Dabo let his punter play quarterback,” Davis said.

“Oh, that’s not good,” Pollack added.

As for Georgia Tech’s quarterback, Jordan Yates, he made his first career start last Saturday in the team’s 45-17 home win over Kennesaw State and is expected to start for the Yellow Jackets against the Tigers.

“Jordan Yates, first start last week. Hey, looked good, bro,” Pollack said. “17-of-23, four touchdowns.”

Following the season-opening loss to Georgia on Sept. 4, Pollack thinks Clemson may have gotten its swagger back during its 49-3 victory vs. South Carolina State last Saturday, when the Tigers rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns including two apiece from Uiagalelei and freshman running back Will Shipley.

“DJ Uiagalelei, finally getting the running game going,” Pollack said. “Will Shipley getting the running game going. Maybe Clemson’s got that mojo going, maybe. But good thing is, you’re playing Georgia Tech.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0c0FYYmH00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

David Pollack says Clemson is the team he's most concerned about

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack discussed which blue-chip college football program has him the most concerned going forward in the season. Pollack’s answer was ninth-ranked Clemson, which scored only 14 points — its fewest vs. an unranked team since 2011 — in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
David Pollack
Person
Dabo
Person
Rece Davis
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
Dallas News

Welcome to the league: Maybe there’s still time for Texas to rethink this whole SEC thing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Old rivalries, like long marriages, are often celebrated but, in truth, aren’t universally enjoyed. Consider a couple of reunions with Texas’ impending move to the SEC. Texas A&M has no desire whatsoever to rekindle its relationship with the Longhorns and has made that abundantly clear. But Arkansas? The Razorbacks just can’t get enough of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
sportswar.com

I think maybe the students are on break

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Releases 2021-22 ACC Schedule -- David Cunningham. 9 games in a 26 day span to start the season seems pretty darn aggressive -- SteveInBaltimore 09/17/2021 1:52PM. This is a great schedule for a team that wants a high seed, I see 22-9 -- soflahokie 09/17/2021 09:42AM.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Gameday#American Football#Espn#Tigers#Kennesaw State#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
VikingsTerritory

Is Minnesota Already In Must-Win Territory? Maybe.

Despite looking like a far better team compared to a season ago, the Minnesota Vikings fell to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime last Sunday afternoon. It was the second straight season that Minnesota lost their opener after a stretch of four years opening the season 1-0. With the NFC West and AFC North on the horizon, the Vikings may already be nearing must-win territory — an 0-2 start may be insurmountable with the NFL’s fifth toughest strength of schedule (.531) this season. Although they have an extra game to work within the NFL’s inaugural 17-game season, the next three weeks will be crucial to the Vikings’ success this season and the long-term stability of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Saturday could be Theo Day at QB for UNI; or maybe not

CEDAR FALLS – Mark Farley dodged, skipped and ducked around the question Monday. After leading Northern Iowa to touchdowns on his first four possessions and rallying the Panthers to a 34-16 victory over Sacramento State late Saturday night, Theo Day would appear to have earned himself a start in UNI’s home opener against St. Thomas.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy