How do you feel about those chili peppers next to menu items? Do you go for items that have three or four? Or do you avoid them?. The number of peppers next to a dish indicates a meal’s spiciness. Unlike the five basic tastes—sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami—spicy is something different. Spice provokes an immediate reaction, often triggering pain and numbness. In fact, humans have been using the components of spicy stuff for centuries to treat pain. Despite this, today scientists are still unraveling what spiciness actually is and what distinguishes it from taste. With a better understanding, researchers could find even better ways to use it to treat pain and other disorders.

HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO