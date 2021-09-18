U.S. Steel looking for site to build $3 billion mini-mill

Natural-gas futures held onto the bulk of their gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 76 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 17. That was larger than the average increase of 70 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.082 trillion cubic feet, down 589 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 229 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was up 7.1 cents, or 1.5%, at $4.876 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.902 shortly before the data.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO