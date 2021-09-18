CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Steel looking for site to build $3 billion mini-mill

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Steel is looking for a site somewhere in the country to build a new $3 billion mini-mill. Lass than a year after completing the acquisition of Big River Steel in Arkansas, the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is investing more heavily in the electric arc furnace mills that recycle scrap metal and have taken a significant amount of market share away from the hulking integrated mills that line the Lake Michigan shore in Northwest Indiana.

NWI.com

Steel mills operating at more than 80% capacity utilization this year

Great Lakes steel production rose by 3,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained at nearly 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. National steel output is nearly 22% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity...
INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

Two steelmakers to increase capacity with new 3-million-ton U.S. mills

Steelmakers United States Steel Corp. and Nucor both have announced plans to establish new mills in the U.S. U. S. Steel, Pittsburgh, has launched an exploratory site selection process to build a 3-million-ton mini-mill flat-rolled facility. It will combine two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) with differentiated steelmaking and finishing technology. Potential locations include states in which the steelmaker has existing EAF operations, as well as greenfield sites.
INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tenaris reopens its local steel mill facilities

KOPPEL. Pa. — Tenaris S.A. celebrated the reopening of its local steel mill facilities in Koppel and Ambridge during a launch event at its Koppel melt shop, the company’s first steel mill in the U.S. The reopening comes after the Koppel mill underwent $15 million in upgrades over the past...
KOPPEL, PA
pennbizreport.com

U.S. Steel announces site selection process to expand mini mill

United States Steel Corporation announced Thursday it was beginning an exploratory site selection process for a new state-of-the-art mini mill in the United States. The company said that its Board of Directors had authorized an exploratory site selection process for a three-million-ton mini mill flat-rolled facility, that would combine two state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces with differentiated steelmaking and finishing technology, including equipment already owned by the company.
INDUSTRY
NWI.com

U.S. Steel expects record EBITDA of $2 billion in third quarter

After a strong second quarter, U.S. Steel now expects record third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $2 billion. That compared to second-quarter EBITDA of $1.3 billion. “We expect the third quarter to be a quarter of records for U. S. Steel. Supported by strong reliability and quality...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

U.S. Steel Stock Slides After Q3 Profit Update, Big New Mill Plans

U.S. Steel Corp (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report shares edged lower Friday after the group forecast record third quarter profits and unveiled plans for a new mill that will start producing in 2024. U.S. Steel said it expects adjusted current quarter profits of around $2 billion, a...
MARKETS
Reuters

Mini-Salesforce puts mighty multiple in $9 billion IPO

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Marc Benioff’s $252 billion Salesforce.com is a giant among giants. But the initial public offering of Freshworks, a much smaller software firm seeking a $9 billion market capitalization in an upcoming float, might be bigger in one way: its valuation. It shows how small things can pack a mighty punch.
STOCKS
