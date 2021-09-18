U.S. Steel looking for site to build $3 billion mini-mill
U.S. Steel is looking for a site somewhere in the country to build a new $3 billion mini-mill. Lass than a year after completing the acquisition of Big River Steel in Arkansas, the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is investing more heavily in the electric arc furnace mills that recycle scrap metal and have taken a significant amount of market share away from the hulking integrated mills that line the Lake Michigan shore in Northwest Indiana.www.nwitimes.com
