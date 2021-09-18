Sole Mates: James Whitner and the Social Status x Nike Dunk
For James Whitner, passion and purpose are one and the same. The founder and owner of The Whitaker Group — a retail conglomerate that consists of Social Status, A Ma Maniére, APB and Prosper — Whitaker uses his platform, and his stores, to empower his community and shine a light on the underserved. This is no easy task: oftentimes in the world of street culture thorny topics are brushed over, charity T-shirts and “pledges” are made and the next trend is chased.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0