Food drive donations needed to help Parma residents, animals; Browns mascot Chomps making appearance

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A growing food drive is set to take off this week in Parma and here’s how you can be a part of helping residents and animals in need. Starting on Monday, Sept. 20 and going until Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, non-perishable food and animal items can be dropped off on the right side of the driveway at 5902 Velma Ave Parma for this 3rd Annual Food & Animal Drive.