The Mets lost to the Phillies 5-3 and fell to five games under .500 on the season. Other than surrendering two solo homers to Jean Segura, Carlos Carrasco pitched well, but a poor performance from Brad Hand in relief put the game out of reach for the Mets. The Mets managed a late-inning rally punctuated by a solo home run from the freshly activated Brandon Nimmo, but it was too little, too late as usual.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO