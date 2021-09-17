CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I be sued for a gifted item ?

I was running a company under contract between myself and the seller. I was the only one generating money for the company at this time. I used the company card for personal and business. Witch was taking care of with a accountant, it was never a issue till I ended our agreement based on what the contract stated. Over the course of using the card I made a lot of personal purchases witch was never brought up to me by the seller. Never a issue now since I left he is suing my for my wife's engagement ring and wedding band and saying they are company property.. he acknowledged that I was owner/operator.

