Peter Newton of Norwich, UK, wrote, “What do I need to do to make my website look professional?” For Peter, an upcoming exhibition has moved this backburner project to the fore. In some circles, social media has made an artist’s own website almost irrelevant — and data shows that these hubs are mostly where people direct their eyeballs. Also, pay-to-play selling platforms will aggregate your work with others and serve it up in an online superstore, plus take care of the advertising and sales transactions. Does a free-standing artist’s website even matter anymore? Is it worth it, to go to the trouble, time and expense, especially if one is not technologically inclined?

