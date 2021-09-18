Washington football game today: Huskies vs Arkansas State injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

No. 14 USC and Stanford have been at or near the top of their respective divisions of the Pac-12 for the majority of the last 10 times they have met. They Trojans and Cardinal also been in the national spotlight, as well, as traditional leaders of the conference. But as they prepare to meet as Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for an early season matchup, it appears the programs are headed in entirely different directions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO