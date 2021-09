Alabama State got its SEC matchup in the books as they were defeated 62-0 by the Tigers of Auburn. The Hornets’ defense held their own as they forced two field goals on both of Auburn’s drives in the first quarter. But the offense could not gain any momentum. Putting together a scoring drive seemed to be tough against an SEC opponent to no surprise. Finding a rhythm was difficult as they struggled to move the ball.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO