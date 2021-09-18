CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

In Gwinnett County hospital, 100% of COVID-19 patients getting critical care are unvaccinated

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
Virus Outbreak Hospital FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo a R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. St. Luke's Health System, Idaho's largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow "crisis standards of care" on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state's medical resources. (AP Photo/Kyle Gree,File) (Kyle Green)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital CEO is pleading with people to get vaccinated in an open letter published by the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said in the letter published Saturday that of all the patients receiving critical care for COVID-19 in his hospital, none of them have been vaccinated against the virus.

Lind said that of all of Piedmont Healthcare’s 16 hospitals across Georgia, 99% who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. At least 94% who have ended up on ventilators are unvaccinated.

“Patients in our hospital with the highly contagious delta variant are younger and sicker than ever before,” Lind wrote. “During this delta surge, Piedmont Eastside has seen patients as young as 26 years old placed on a ventilator due to COVID-19.”

Only 56% of Gwinnett County residents have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 85 Gwinnett County residents have died of COVID-19 since August 1.

“A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supports what we are seeing at the local level,” Lind said. “The CDC found that, this spring and summer, people who were not fully vaccinated were over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.”

J Frankum
6d ago

this is funny was just reading a article that stated that they were seeing more cases with people that had received the covid shot. got to love the media. Not

CubanAmerican Patriot
6d ago

Sure they are. Including not testing the vaxed. Hospitals are being held hostage by the CDC to use government approved Covid-19 protocols. Coloring outside the lines will cost hospitals big time. They either kill their patients OR go broke (lose government funding)💰💰💰 Please find a real doctor who’ll treat BEFORE you need hospitalization.

Sonya Kennedy
6d ago

some think once they're vaccinated they no longer have to wear.masks, social distance etc. we still have to protect ourselves.the vaccine only lessens one getting very Ill, decrease hospitalization and decrease mortality rate. That's why people get covid even after getting the vaccine. They tell people to get it but they don't tell you to still protect yourselves.It doesn't stop you from getting covid. until recently I honestly didn't realize so many people didn't know that. one would think they would tell you that when you get vaccinated.

