Things to watch in today's Florida at USF game. 1. All eyes are on Florida’s quarterback position. Emory Jones is making his first career road start and will look to bounce back from his up-and-down showing against FAU. The season opener was a coming-out party for backup Anthony Richardson, who rushed for 160 yards and a 73-yard touchdown. Gators fans already want to see more of Richardson, which they will, but Saturday’s game is more important for Jones.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO