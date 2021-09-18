CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan survivors of US drone strike: Sorry 'is not enough'

Cover picture for the articleKABUL – Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children. Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was killed on Aug. 29, when the U.S. hellfire missile struck his elder brother's car, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the family demands Washington investigate who fired the drone and punish the military personnel responsible for the strike.

