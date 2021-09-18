CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Bird, The Aesthetic Consultant: “Be passionate about what you do”

By Jilea Hemmings
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe passionate about what you do. You cannot fake passion. Without passion in aesthetics and the modern beauty world you are greatly limiting your success. Find something that excites you, whether it’s a particular type of skincare, a treatment you offer or a specific issue (such as acne or rosacea) and really focus on it. Your customers will pick up on this passion and gravitate to you. Your business will thrive and you’ll genuine enjoy what you do. Who doesn’t want to love their career?

