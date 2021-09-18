Vanessa Bird, The Aesthetic Consultant: “Be passionate about what you do”

Have you ever noticed how much the world thrives on drama, trauma, upset and intrigue? Whether it be friends, family members, co-workers or the world at large, people tend to seek out the sensationalism of drama and upset over the space, ease, joy, humor, laughter and play that are possible. I invite you to take a look at this in your own life. What percentage of your day do you spend on drama, trauma and upset? What percentage of your week? Now have a look at ease, lightness, space, laughter and fun. What percentage do you spend there? If you spend more time in the land of drama than in the land of ease and would like to change it, you can! Recognizing what you are currently choosing is the first and biggest step. The hardest part is already done!

