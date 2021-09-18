CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Home Improvement’ Star Richard Karn Marks 30th Anniversary of Show’s Premiere With Classic Pic

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpZwo_0c0FWXgI00

In the realm of classic 90s American television sitcoms, first there was “Full House” with Outsider favorite Candace Cameron Bure. Shortly thereafter came “Home Improvement” starring the likes of Tim Allen by Richard Karn’s side. The two series’ really showcased what it was like growing up in a typical American family during those times. They were wholesome, entertaining, and at times, emotional. Coming up on the 30th Anniversary of the “Home Improvement” premiere, Richard Karn decided to mark the special occasion by sharing a classic throwback pic from the show’s original cast all those years ago.

Now, it’s no secret that much of Richard Karn’s success came from the show. After all, it continues to hold the elite title of one of the most beloved American sitcoms of all time. The thing is, Karn has always remained humble about those roots. That’s seen even in the caption of his latest photo. It shows him and Tim Allen sandwich-ing Patricia Richardson in an affectionate embrace.

The caption earnestly reads: “Thirty years ago!!! Home Improvement premiered 30 years ago!!! Thank you Matt, David and Carmen for including me in the incredible experience.”

Fans in the comments are sharing their favorite sitcom moments, and many are now at an age where they get to share the show with their own children.

For example, @drum_ear writes: “This show is still phenomenal. I remember watching it as a kid on TGIF, and now I get to watch reruns with my six-year-old.”

You can check out the classic snap for yourself down below and feel free to also tweet us your favorite “Home Improvement” memory:

What’s Richard Karn Been Up To Anyway?

Since his days as Al Borland in “Home Improvement,” Richard Karn actually boasts an ongoing entertainment resume. He tried his hand at the gameshow community with a couple of stints on “Family Feud” and “Bingo America.” He also appeared in a couple of different installations within the “Air Bud” saga. Between his different filming projects, he also likes to golf and add to a growing collection of golf memorabilia.

Actually, he stays connecting with fans, too. The star recently took to Twitter to announce a partnership with the organization “Get C & P.” This stands for “Get Close and Personal with Your Hero.” The actor promises one-on-one calls for a fee.

If details are what you’re looking for, we’ve got ’em right here, folks:

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Richardson
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Richard Karn
bizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#American#Drum Ear
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Had to Explain Multiple ‘Roseanne’ Characters’ Absences: Here’s How They Handled It

It’s safe to say that the hit ABC series The Conners has had quite a complicated history. With one entire original series airing from 1988 until 1997; then a new season of said series premiering twenty years later, followed by the creation of the brand-new “spin-off” version of the original series, the history of The Conners is one for the books.
TV SERIES
Complex

Fans Are Loving Rihanna’s Photos for the ‘Dazed’ 30th Anniversary Issue

It’s an exciting day for the Navy. For its 30th anniversary issue, Dazed magazine enlisted Rihanna to star on not one, not two, but three covers. Brazilian-born photographer Rafael Pavarotti shot the images, as well as RiRi’s entire spread. One cover shows the singer in a white elongated trench coat over white knee-high boots, and a white two-piece bathing suit. She is standing in between two smart dressed men, one of whom is holding a white umbrella over the star.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy announces return of another familiar face for season 18

Another familiar face will be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial for Grey's Anatomy's record-setting upcoming season. Just days after it was revealed that Kate Walsh will be donning her scrubs once again for the upcoming season, show bosses have announced that another former star will also be reprising her role.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Looks Back at Producing His Brother Mark’s Album in ’91 Throwback Pic

What can’t the Wahlberg brothers do? Mark began his career as the frontman of hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He is now one of the biggest A-list movie stars in the world. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie gained international fame for his singing and dancing abilities as part of New Kids on the Block. He went on to his own successful acting career. And he is apparently quite the producer. He posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself in the studio circa 1991.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth?

While it may be true that Kevin Hart is one of the richest comedians in the world, there’s one comedian who can still give him a run for his money: Eddie Murphy. For newer fans, Murphy has become well-known for his Coming 2 America sequel on Amazon Prime and his brief return to Saturday Night Live in 2020. He’s earned notoriety with millennials for comedies like The Nutty Professor and Norbit, but older generations know that Murphy has actually been one of comedy’s greatest legends since the ’80s. Fortunately for Murphy, that fame has nabbed him countless movies and comedy specials, each bearing a hefty salary. After being in the industry for almost three decades, those numbers have added up to an incredible sum. So how much money has Murphy made so far?
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Fans of Elvira and Cassandra Peterson are praising her when she came out.

Fans of Elvira and Cassandra Peterson are praising her when she came out. Elvira’s fans are congratulating her today after she came out in a new biography and disclosed her long-term relationship with a woman. Cassandra Peterson is the famously private actress, writer, and singer best known to the world...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: How Many Times Did Sharon Tate Appear on Show?

Sharon Tate’s budding acting career was just getting started when followers of Charles Manson tragically killed her in 1969. Had things gone differently, we very well may be talking about Tate as one of the biggest movie stars of all time. But despite her short-lived career, Tate still managed to make quite the impact. And believe it or not, all of that began with a small role on the classic family comedy “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

217K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy