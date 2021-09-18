Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Selling Ghost Guns To Undercover Police Officer

A Connecticut man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with selling two “ghost guns.”

Fairfield County resident, Brian McCarthy, age 33, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release, according to the US Attorney's Office.

McCarthy pleaded guilty to one count of dealing firearms without a federal license in May, officials said.

Between June and the end of July, McCarthy traveled to Massachusetts and sold an undercover officer two Glock-style privately made firearms -- or "ghost guns," -- he had personally fabricated.

McCarthy was taken into custody following the sale.

A subsequent search of McCarthy’s apartment resulted in the seizure of:

Two additional Glock-style ghost guns,

One AR15/M4-type rifle upper receiver,

Accessories for AR15/M4 rifles,

Multiple semi-automatic magazines,

Approximately 250 rounds of ammunition,

Various firearm construction, and assembly tools.

