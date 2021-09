But with the good comes challenges, from academic rigor to making new friends to newfound responsibility and boundary-setting. About 65 percent of college students have said mental health challenges have negatively impacted their college experience. The issues that often arise during this transition manifest in learning, stressful and traumatic events, anxiety, and depression. That's okay and it's very common. So, here are 10 things that you can do to reduce the likelihood that you need more support.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO