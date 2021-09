Considering the obstacles Ocean had to overcome in 2020, its final record of 3-3 left the Spartans with plenty of optimism heading into this season. Ocean’s only scrimmage was canceled because of a COVID outbreak among its opponent. Then, its season-opener vs. Matawan was canceled for the same reason. By the time the third week of October rolled around, the Spartans were 0-2 having played two formidable squads that would go on to finish ranked in the final Shore Sports Network Top 10.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 29 DAYS AGO