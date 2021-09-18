CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

REVIEW: The Wallflowers win over golf fans at the Fortinet Championship

By Daniel J. Willis
riffmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPA, Calif. — After a day in which they saw Bay Area native and Stanford grad Maverick McNealy continue to play well on his home turf and lead the Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort and Spa, fans made their way out front to watch The Wallflowers, Friday night’s headliners at the tournament’s accompanying concert series.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to THE WALLFLOWERS at Broolyn Made on 11/10!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see THE WALLFLOWERS at Brooklyn Made on Wednesday, November 10th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on November 8, 2021. Good luck!
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

The War on Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is Pure Bob Dylan Fan-Fiction

There are too many Bob Dylan references to count in “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” the latest arena-ready single from the War on Drugs. Some are lyrical nods to beloved songs like “Shelter From The Storm,” “It Ain’t Me Babe,” and “Standing in the Doorway.” Others are even more on-the-nose, like the moment where Adam Granduciel’s narrator gets caught up in nostalgia over a Never Ending Tour gig: “Like when we went to see Bob Dylan/We danced to ‘Desolation Row.'” But the key Dylan fan-fiction moment arrives when the first chorus hits and Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig join in...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Why September 24, 1991 Was the Best Day in Music History

(Originally published in 2016, we’ve updated this ode to the best record store release day ever for its 30th anniversary.) Vinyl is dead. Metallica has just gone mainstream. Pearl Jam is “that band that used to be Mother Love Bone” and playing for 200 people at a dive bar in my college town. And I am a week removed from lining up at midnight to buy Use Your Illusion I and II, the two new Guns ‘n Roses albums that are supposed to shape the rest of the music year.
MUSIC
Variety

In Bob Dylan’s New 1980s-Themed ‘Bootleg Series’ Release, He’s Hot, He’s Sexy and He’s Mid-Period: Album Review

No false advertising anywhere on the cover of the newest entry in Bob Dylan’s “Bootleg Series” about which era is being covered. The boxed set’s subtitle lays out the dates — 1980-85 — but even before you land on the fine print, there’s the period-specificity of the cover photo, a vintage Ken Regan shot of a suave Dylan with his shirt seductively unbuttoned to give us just a little then-de-rigueur chest-hair action. Ironically, maybe, there are some Dylan fans who think of this as the era when he was at his least seductive, purely musically speaking. To this way of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Dylan
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Elvis Costello
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Release Legendary 1979 ‘No Nukes’ Concert Film and Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s set during the 1979 all-star “No Nukes” concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden is legendary, but only one song from it had been released — until November of this year, when Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division in partnership with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts.” The film features ten never-before released Springsteen performances from the concerts, and full footage of the band’s entire setlist for the first time. Edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm film alongside remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain, the...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortinet#The Wallflowers#Stanford
udiscovermusic.com

Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Rocky Racoon’ Inspiration in ‘The Lyrics’ Trailer

Paul McCartney’s official YouTube page has published a video clip in which he tells a story that illustrates part of the lyric for The Beatles’ “Rocky Racoon.” It appears in the lead-up to the November 2 publication of The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present. The book is a novel telling of his life via the lyrics of 154 of his songs.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Covid Is Raging in Tennessee. A Nashville Music Festival Is About to Draw Thousands

With an average of more than 8,300 positive cases reported each day, Tennessee held the ignominious distinction last week of leading the United States in new Covid-19 cases per capita. Yet this week thousands of music fans and more than 200 performing artists are expected in Nashville for the Americana Music Festival and Conference, a weeklong celebration of roots music presented each September by the Americana Music Association. While the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, live showcases by established stars, and Q&As with genre A-listers like Brandi Carlile top the schedules of many attendees, trepidation about gathering in a state overrun...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Variety

Mickey Guyton to Receive Breakout Artist Award at ‘CMT Artists of the Year’

Mickey Guyton, a singer-songwriter not currently lacking for informal honors, will get a formal one when CMT gives her a special “Breakout Artist of the Year” award as part of its “CMT Artists of the Year” live telecast Oct. 13. The only times the network has given out the plaudit previously is when the title was bestowed on Chris Stapleton in 2015, Kelsea Ballerini in 2016 and Ashley McBryde two years ago, all seals of early-in-the-game approval that have aged well. Of course, CMT is not exactly taking a chance on an unknown in Guyton. Although her full-length debut album (“Remember Her...
MUSIC
Dirt

Robbie Williams Slashes Price of ‘Haunted’ English Country Mansion

Click here to read the full article. British musician Robbie Williams and his American wife, model and actress Ayda Field, have cut the asking price of their English country estate. Now available for $9.2 million, Compton Bassett House, named for the nearby village in Wiltshire, was purchased by Williams in 2009 for about $11 million. It’s been on and off the market since 2010 at various prices; if sold at the current asking price, Williams stands to lose about $2 million. “Compton Bassett House has been the perfect escape for our family,” the former Take That singer related in a press...
REAL ESTATE
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Jinjer – Wallflowers

Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer was formed in 2009 by former members Maksym Fatullaiev, Dmitriy Oksen and Vyacheslav Okhrimenko. The band considered 2010 the year of development when vocalist Tatiana Shmailyuk replaced Fatullaiev, and Roman Ibramkhalilov became the lead guitarist, with bassist Eugene Abdukhanov and drummer Vladislav Ulasevich joining later to make the current lineup. Last month, Jinjer released their record Wallflowers, where the music is smashing with a powerful vocal performance from Shmailyuk throughout and the guitar playing from Ibramkhalilov. Eugene Abdukhanov is capable of shaking the veins of those who are listening, and Ulasevich’s drum playing lights the atmosphere with thunderous drum beats. Jinjer knows how to create impactful metal music that has a solid kick of madness.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy