When the US Census Bureau comes out with its report. It was reported by KATC TV 3 a few days ago that the city of Jeanerette is no longer considered a city. This means that they lost population according to the 2020 US Census. While this could be a possibility, Demographer Mike Hefner says, “it is likely more than 5,000 people live in Jeanerette; however, not everyone filled out a census.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO