QUARTERBACK (B) The big question remains — has Michael Penix shaken off the cobwebs? Is he now ready for a major week three test against Cincinnati? We just don’t know. Penix was 11-of-16 for just 68 yards. At one point he completed eight straight passes including two very well thrown touchdowns passes — one a corner fade, the other a back shoulder toss. He moved into a share of 10th on the school’s career passing TD list with 27. But Penix is known for his strong arm and his deep throws. To this point we just haven’t seen a lot of explosive plays delivered by the fourth year quarterback.

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO